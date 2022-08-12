Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

FNDX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

