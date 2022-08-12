Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 6.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

