Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

