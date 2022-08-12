Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. 3,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

