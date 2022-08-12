Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 227,255 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,743,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 708,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,091. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

