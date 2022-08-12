Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 1,096.37%.
Ayro Stock Performance
Ayro stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 298,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,192. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ayro
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
