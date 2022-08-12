Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.

Ayro Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of AYRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,746. Ayro has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.57 and a quick ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Get Ayro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ayro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.