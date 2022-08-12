Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.
Ayro Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of AYRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,746. Ayro has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.57 and a quick ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
