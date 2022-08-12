AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

