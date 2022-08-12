Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $4.08 during midday trading on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

