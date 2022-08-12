Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$34.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.18.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.75. 19,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.75. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$22.54 and a twelve month high of C$37.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.