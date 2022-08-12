Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $135.55 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

