Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.22.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $25.60 on Monday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. raised its stake in Bally’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $14,762,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bally’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 403,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.