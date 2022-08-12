Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Update

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Baltic International USA Price Performance

Baltic International USA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Baltic International USA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

Baltic International USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.