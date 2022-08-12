Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

