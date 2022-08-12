BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.97

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 411836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

