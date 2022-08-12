Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 166,008 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.8 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 37,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.