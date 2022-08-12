Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.7 %

SAN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 31.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

