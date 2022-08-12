Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

SAN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 31.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

