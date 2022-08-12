Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.7 %
SAN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.