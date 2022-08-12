Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $447.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113 over the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

