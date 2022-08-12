Bank of America Downgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Neutral

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Shares of LAW opened at $28.96 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

