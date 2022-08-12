Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 69,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,221. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.30. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

