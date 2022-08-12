Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

