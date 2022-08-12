Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 52,402 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 511.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $566.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.15 and its 200-day moving average is $488.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $571.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

