Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 53,999 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $264.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

