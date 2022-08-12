Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 88,230 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 329.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $167.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

