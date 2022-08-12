Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average is $243.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.