Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.90 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 82.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $501.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.16 and its 200 day moving average is $464.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

