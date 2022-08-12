Bank of Nova Scotia Has $23.77 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.18 on Friday.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.18 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.



