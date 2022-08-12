Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.42 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 553.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.