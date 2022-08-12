Bank of Nova Scotia Has $29.90 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $29,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.