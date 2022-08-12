Bank of Nova Scotia Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

