Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 110,452 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2,245.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average is $203.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

