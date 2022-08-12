Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 154,639 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 321.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $32,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $165.98 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

