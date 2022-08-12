Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 899,203 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2,057.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.26% of EQT worth $32,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 62,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

