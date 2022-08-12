Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,363,989 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,363,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 548,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $225,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 222,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.