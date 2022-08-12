Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 48,699 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,492,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 1.4 %

MRNA opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,056 shares of company stock valued at $76,474,694 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

