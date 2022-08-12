Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,872 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.