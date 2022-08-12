Barclays Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $339.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Paycom Software stock opened at $377.90 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.84.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

