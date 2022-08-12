Barclays Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $20.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CTRE stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.71 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $9,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 188,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

