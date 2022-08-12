Barclays Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ping Identity to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ping Identity to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Price Performance

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ping Identity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $76,424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

