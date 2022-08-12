Barclays Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $53.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.53.

TREX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

