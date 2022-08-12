Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

BGH stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.32. 51,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,085. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

