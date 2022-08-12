Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,487,725 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $132,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 695,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 235,365 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

