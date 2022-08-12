Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 390,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. 68,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

