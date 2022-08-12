Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYLTF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.