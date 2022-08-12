Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BYLTF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baylin Technologies (BYLTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.