BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Major Shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc Sells 36,095 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $617,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 971,986 shares in the company, valued at $16,620,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BBQ Stock Down 0.1 %

BBQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 95,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,236. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBQ. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.25 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BBQ by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BBQ by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BBQ by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

