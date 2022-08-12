BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BBQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of BBQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,780. BBQ has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in BBQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BBQ by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BBQ by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BBQ by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BBQ by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

