Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

