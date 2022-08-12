Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.