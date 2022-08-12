Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 851,075 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $2,349,000.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 9.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.42.

BBBY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 578,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,682,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

