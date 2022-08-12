Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 9%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 704,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,682,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

