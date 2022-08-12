Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 3.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.